WHL Podcast – Episode 11: NHL Draft Edition

Episode 11 of the WHL Podcast brings you the voices of some of the WHL’s top talent heading into the 2020 NHL Draft. We’ve got Braden Schneider (Brandon Wheat Kings), Gage Goncalves (Everett Silvertips), Kaiden Guhle (Prince Albert Raiders), Dylan Garand (Kamloops Blazers), and Alex Cotton (Lethbridge Hurricanes).

Hosted by Zach Hodder, the WHL Podcast offers insight into the world of hockey through stories and perspectives shared by some of the biggest and best names from across WHL history.

Braden Schneider – Defence, Brandon Wheat Kings

The product of Prince Albert, Sask., is ranked ninth among North American skaters by NHL Central Scouting. A big, physical, strong skater, Schneider is the next in a long line of excellent WHL defenceman.

Gage Goncalves – Forward, Everett Silvertips

A product of Mission, B.C., Goncalves was undrafted into the WHL and emerged as a star in 2019-20. He’s ranked 80th among North American skaters by NHL Central Scouting and boasts a ton of skill.

Kaiden Guhle – Defence, Prince Albert Raiders

A native of Sherwood Park, Alta., Guhle is the top-ranked prospect coming out of the WHL, with NHL Central Scouting listing him eighth among North American skaters. He looks to follow in the steps of his older brother Brendan, who was drafted by the Buffalo Sabres and now finds himself in the Anaheim Ducks organization.

Dylan Garand – Goaltender, Kamloops Blazers

A native of Victoria, B.C., Garand was lights out during the 2019-20 season, helping the Kamloops Blazers to a B.C. Division title. He did pretty well for himself off the ice, being presented with the Daryl K. (Doc) Seaman Memorial Trophy as WHL Scholastic Player of the Year. He is ranked sixth among North American goaltenders by NHL Central Scouting.

Alex Cotton – Defence, Lethbridge Hurricanes

A product of Langley, B.C., Cotton enjoyed a breakout campaign with the Lethbridge Hurricanes, racking up 67 points in 63 games. He’s a late bloomer who NHL Central Scouting has ranked 79th among North American skaters.