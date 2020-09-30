WHL Podcast – Episode 10: Sam Cosentino & Ryan Kennedy

Episode 10 of the WHL Podcast gets you geared up for the 2020 NHL Draft with insight from two of the experts. We’ve got Sam Cosentino, NHL Draft Analyst for Sportsnet, and Ryan Kennedy, Senior Writer for The Hockey News, joining the show to give us our insight ahead of the big day.

Hosted by Zach Hodder, the WHL Podcast offers insight into the world of hockey through stories and perspectives shared by some of the biggest and best names from across WHL history. Currently available on Spotify, Soundcloud, YouTube, and at WHL.ca, fans will enjoy new episodes of the WHL Podcast each Wednesday.

Sam Cosentino, NHL Draft Analyst – Sportsnet

Cosentino’s work as an NHL Draft Analyst and Junior Hockey Expert goes back to 1998 when he began working on OHL broadcasts for Sportsnet. To this day, Cosentino is a key member of the CHL on Sportsnet team, providing colour commentary on regular season broadcasts, playoff games, and at the Memorial Cup. You can find all of his writing at Sportsnet.ca, including his latest 2020 NHL Draft Prospect Rankings.



Ryan Kennedy, Senior Writer – The Hockey News

Kennedy has been with The Hockey News since 2005 and is widely regarded as the publication’s prospect expert. You can check out all of his work over at the new home of The Hockey News at SI.com, including his video interview with 2021 NHL Draft prospect Trevor Wong of the Kelowna Rockets.