WHL Next Step is a multi-part series highlighting a handful of blossoming second-year players in the Western Hockey League. Get to know the names of players set to carve out bigger roles & establish themselves as household names across the WHL.

Eric Alarie – Moose Jaw Warriors

Position: Forward

Shoots: Left

Hometown: Winnipeg, MB

Height: 6 foot 1

Weight: 197 pounds

WHL Draft: Moose Jaw Warriors – Round 1, 22nd overall (2018)

2019-20: Moose Jaw Warriors – 61 GP – 7 – 14 –21 points