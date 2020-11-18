MENU
November 18, 2020

WHL Next Generation: Tyson Zimmer

WHL Next Generation is a multi-part series highlighting a handful of the future stars of the Western Hockey League. From first-round bantam draft picks to later-blooming selections, get to know the names of players set to establish themselves as the newest crop of exciting talent to grace the WHL. From November 2 through January 6, hear directly from the incoming rookie class of 2020-21.

Tyson Zimmer – Brandon Wheat Kings
Position: Forward
Shoots: Right
Hometown: Russell, Man.
Height: 6-foot
Weight: 174 pounds
Draft: Brandon Wheat Kings – Round 1, Sixth overall (2019)
2019-20: Okanagan Hockey Academy U18 Prep (CSSHL) – 15-22–37 points

