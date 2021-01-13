WHL Next Generation: Rylen Roersma

WHL Next Generation is a multi-part series highlighting a handful of the future stars of the Western Hockey League. From first-round bantam draft picks to later-blooming selections, get to know the names of players set to establish themselves as the newest crop of exciting talent to grace the WHL. From November 2 through January 15, hear directly from the incoming rookie class of 2020-21.

Rylen Roersma – Brandon Wheat Kings

Position: Forward

Shoots: Left

Hometown: Lethbridge, Alta.

Height: 6-foot

Weight: 181 pounds

Draft: Brandon Wheat Kings – Round 1, 16th overall (2019)

2019-20: Lethbridge Hurricanes U18 AAA (AMHL) – 9-13–23 points