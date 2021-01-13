MENU
-
January 13, 2021

WHL Next Generation: Rylen Roersma

brandon wheat kings WHL Next Generation
Western Hockey League
by
Western Hockey League
Watch more FEATURES on WHL TV

WHL Next Generation is a multi-part series highlighting a handful of the future stars of the Western Hockey League. From first-round bantam draft picks to later-blooming selections, get to know the names of players set to establish themselves as the newest crop of exciting talent to grace the WHL. From November 2 through January 15, hear directly from the incoming rookie class of 2020-21.

Rylen Roersma – Brandon Wheat Kings
Position: Forward
Shoots: Left
Hometown: Lethbridge, Alta.
Height: 6-foot
Weight: 181 pounds
Draft: Brandon Wheat Kings – Round 1, 16th overall (2019)
2019-20: Lethbridge Hurricanes U18 AAA (AMHL) – 9-13–23 points

Roersma_NextGen_Asset1

Roersma_NextGen_Asset2

More News
22:48
WHL Podcast: Episode 24 – Carson Focht, Brandon Lisowsky & Rylen Roersma
21 hours ago
139 WHL Alumni named to NHL Opening Night rosters
23 hours ago
Longtime Rebels voice hired by Oilers, leaves with memories, mixed emotion
2 days ago
4:57
WHL Next Generation: Jason Spizawka
3 days ago
10:25
WHL Alumni Interview: Jermaine Loewen
5 days ago
Western Hockey League commits to season for WHL players
6 days ago