WHL Next Generation: Rhett Melnyk

WHL Next Generation is a multi-part series highlighting a handful of the future stars of the Western Hockey League. From first-round bantam draft picks to later-blooming selections, get to know the names of players set to establish themselves as the newest crop of exciting talent to grace the WHL. From November 2 through January 6, hear directly from the incoming rookie class of 2020-21.

Rhett Melnyk – Tri-City Americans

Position: Forward

Shoots: Right

Hometown: Edmonton, Alta.

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 170 pounds

Draft: Tri-City Americans – Round 2, 33rd overall (2019)

2019-20: Fort Saskatchewan Rangers AAA (AMHL) – 11-20–31 points