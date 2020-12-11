MENU
December 11, 2020

WHL Next Generation: Rhett Melnyk

tri-city americans WHL Next Generation
WHL Next Generation is a multi-part series highlighting a handful of the future stars of the Western Hockey League. From first-round bantam draft picks to later-blooming selections, get to know the names of players set to establish themselves as the newest crop of exciting talent to grace the WHL. From November 2 through January 6, hear directly from the incoming rookie class of 2020-21.

Rhett Melnyk – Tri-City Americans
Position: Forward
Shoots: Right
Hometown: Edmonton, Alta.
Height: 5-foot-10
Weight: 170 pounds
Draft: Tri-City Americans – Round 2, 33rd overall (2019)
2019-20: Fort Saskatchewan Rangers AAA (AMHL) – 11-20–31 points

Melnyk_NextGen_Asset1

Melnyk_NextGen_Asset2

