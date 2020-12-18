MENU
December 18, 2020

WHL Next Generation: Oasiz Wiesblatt

medicine hat tigers WHL Next Generation
Western Hockey League
by
Western Hockey League
Watch more FEATURES on WHL TV

WHL Next Generation is a multi-part series highlighting a handful of the future stars of the Western Hockey League. From first-round bantam draft picks to later-blooming selections, get to know the names of players set to establish themselves as the newest crop of exciting talent to grace the WHL. From November 2 through January 6, hear directly from the incoming rookie class of 2020-21.

Oasiz Wiesblatt – Medicine Hat Tigers
Position: Forward
Shoots: Left
Hometown: Calgary, Alta.
Height: 5-foot-8
Weight: 174 pounds
Draft: Medicine Hat Tigers – Round 1, 12th overall (2019)
2019-20: Calgary Buffaloes U18 AAA (AMHL) – 7-14–21 points

Wiesblatt_NextGen_Asset1

Wiesblatt_NextGen_Asset2

More News
Hockey Canada names all-WHL leadership group for 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship
4 hours ago
4:46
CHL Memorial eCup presented by Kia: Highlights – Championship
5 hours ago
Svejkovsky & Tigers win inaugural Memorial eCup presented by Kia
22 hours ago
Memorial eCup Final Preview: Medicine Hat Tigers vs. Saint John Sea Dogs
1 day ago
3:47
CHL Memorial eCup presented by Kia: Semifinal Recap
1 day ago
Warriors acquire 20-year-old Riley Krane from Pats
1 day ago