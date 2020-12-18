WHL Next Generation: Oasiz Wiesblatt

WHL Next Generation is a multi-part series highlighting a handful of the future stars of the Western Hockey League. From first-round bantam draft picks to later-blooming selections, get to know the names of players set to establish themselves as the newest crop of exciting talent to grace the WHL. From November 2 through January 6, hear directly from the incoming rookie class of 2020-21.

Oasiz Wiesblatt – Medicine Hat Tigers

Position: Forward

Shoots: Left

Hometown: Calgary, Alta.

Height: 5-foot-8

Weight: 174 pounds

Draft: Medicine Hat Tigers – Round 1, 12th overall (2019)

2019-20: Calgary Buffaloes U18 AAA (AMHL) – 7-14–21 points