WHL Next Generation: Oasiz Wiesblatt

WHL Next Generation is a multi-part series highlighting a handful of the future stars of the Western Hockey League. From first-round bantam draft picks to later-blooming selections, get to know the names of players set to establish themselves as the newest crop of exciting talent to grace the WHL. From November 2 through January 6, hear directly from the incoming rookie class of 2020-21.
Oasiz Wiesblatt – Medicine Hat Tigers
Position: Forward
Shoots: Left
Hometown: Calgary, Alta.
Height: 5-foot-8
Weight: 174 pounds
Draft: Medicine Hat Tigers – Round 1, 12th overall (2019)
2019-20: Calgary Buffaloes U18 AAA (AMHL) – 7-14–21 points