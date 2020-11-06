MENU
November 6, 2020

WHL Next Generation: Nolan Flamand

kelowna rockets WHL Next Generation
Watch more FEATURES on WHL TV

WHL Next Generation is a multi-part series highlighting a handful of the future stars of the Western Hockey League. From first-round bantam draft picks to later-blooming selections, get to know the names of players set to establish themselves as the newest crop of exciting talent to grace the WHL. From November 2 through January 6, hear directly from the incoming rookie class of 2020-21.

Nolan Flamand – Forward, Kelowna Rockets
Position: Forward
Shoots: Left
Hometown: Saskatoon, Sask.
Height: 5-foot-10
Weight: 165 pounds
Draft: Kelowna Rockets – Round 2, 27th overall (2019)
2019-20: Saskatoon Blazers AAA (SMAAAHL) – 8-43–51 points

Flamand_NextGen_Asset1

Flamand_NextGen_Asset2

