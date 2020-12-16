MENU
December 16, 2020

WHL Next Generation: Niall Crocker

WHL Next Generation is a multi-part series highlighting a handful of the future stars of the Western Hockey League. From first-round bantam draft picks to later-blooming selections, get to know the names of players set to establish themselves as the newest crop of exciting talent to grace the WHL. From November 2 through January 6, hear directly from the incoming rookie class of 2020-21.

Niall Crocker – Prince Albert Raiders
Position: Forward
Shoots: Right
Hometown: Delta, B.C.
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 161 pounds
Draft: Prince Albert Raiders – Round 1, 22nd overall (2019)
2019-20: Delta Hockey Academy Prep (CSSHL U18) – 0-2–2 points

