November 30, 2020

WHL Next Generation: Nate Danielson

WHL Next Generation is a multi-part series highlighting a handful of the future stars of the Western Hockey League. From first-round bantam draft picks to later-blooming selections, get to know the names of players set to establish themselves as the newest crop of exciting talent to grace the WHL. From November 2 through January 6, hear directly from the incoming rookie class of 2020-21.

Nate Danielson – Brandon Wheat Kings
Position: Forward
Shoots: Right
Hometown: Red Deer, Alta.
Height: 6-foot
Weight: 170 pounds
Draft: Brandon Wheat Kings – Round 1, Fifth overall (2019)
2019-20: Northern Alberta X-Treme Prep (CSSHL U18) – 26-34–60 points

