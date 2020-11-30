WHL Next Generation: Nate Danielson

WHL Next Generation is a multi-part series highlighting a handful of the future stars of the Western Hockey League. From first-round bantam draft picks to later-blooming selections, get to know the names of players set to establish themselves as the newest crop of exciting talent to grace the WHL. From November 2 through January 6, hear directly from the incoming rookie class of 2020-21.

Nate Danielson – Brandon Wheat Kings

Position: Forward

Shoots: Right

Hometown: Red Deer, Alta.

Height: 6-foot

Weight: 170 pounds

Draft: Brandon Wheat Kings – Round 1, Fifth overall (2019)

2019-20: Northern Alberta X-Treme Prep (CSSHL U18) – 26-34–60 points