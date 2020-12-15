MENU
December 15, 2020

WHL Next Generation: Matthew Savoie

WHL Next Generation is a multi-part series highlighting a handful of the future stars of the Western Hockey League. From first-round bantam draft picks to later-blooming selections, get to know the names of players set to establish themselves as the newest crop of exciting talent to grace the WHL. From November 2 through January 6, hear directly from the incoming rookie class of 2020-21.

Matthew Savoie – Winnipeg ICE
Position: Forward
Shoots: Right
Hometown: St. Albert, Alta.
Height: 5-foot-10
Weight: 181 pounds
Draft: Winnipeg ICE – Round 1, First overall (2019)
2019-20: Rink Hockey Academy Prep (CSSHL U18) – 19-33–52 points

Savoie_NextGen_Asset1

Savoie_NextGen_Asset2

