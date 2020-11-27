MENU
📺 WATCH: CHL Memorial eCup presented by Kia – Day 1 📺
November 27, 2020

WHL Next Generation: Mats Lindgren

kamloops blazers WHL Next Generation
Western Hockey League
by
Western Hockey League
Watch more FEATURES on WHL TV

WHL Next Generation is a multi-part series highlighting a handful of the future stars of the Western Hockey League. From first-round bantam draft picks to later-blooming selections, get to know the names of players set to establish themselves as the newest crop of exciting talent to grace the WHL. From November 2 through January 6, hear directly from the incoming rookie class of 2020-21.

Mats Lindgren – Kamloops Blazers
Position: Defence
Shoots: Left
Hometown: North Vancouver, B.C.
Height: 5-foot-10
Weight: 146 pounds
Draft: Kamloops Blazers – Round 1, Seventh overall (2019)
2019-20: Burnaby Winter Club Prep (CSSHL U18) – 3-20–23 points

Lindgren_NextGen_Asset1

Lindgren_NextGen_Asset2

More News
Kia CHL Top-10 Spotlight: Winterhawks ready to reclaim glory
3 hours ago
1:00
OTB x WHL
1 day ago
Swift Current Broncos hockey returns to Golden West airwaves for 2020-21
2 days ago
Raiders captain Zack Hayes warms up for the CHL Memorial eCup presented by Kia
2 days ago
19:00
WHL Podcast – Episode 18: Carey Price & Grayden Siepmann
2 days ago
1:00
Kishaun Gervais takes on the boys from On The Bench in a Memorial eCup exhibition
2 days ago