November 9, 2020

WHL Next Generation: Mathew Ward

WHL Next Generation is a multi-part series highlighting a handful of the future stars of the Western Hockey League. From first-round bantam draft picks to later-blooming selections, get to know the names of players set to establish themselves as the newest crop of exciting talent to grace the WHL. From November 2 through January 6, hear directly from the incoming rookie class of 2020-21.

Mathew Ward – Swift Current Broncos
Position: Forward
Shoots: Right
Hometown: Kamloops, B.C.
Height: 5-foot-7
Weight: 141 pounds
Draft: Swift Current Broncos – Round 1, 14th overall (2019)
2019-20: West Van Academy Prep (CSSHL U18) – 19-45–64 points

Ward_NextGen_Asset1

Ward_NextGen_Asset2

