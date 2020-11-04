WHL Next Generation: Logan McCutcheon

WHL Next Generation is a multi-part series highlighting a handful of the future stars of the Western Hockey League. From first-round bantam draft picks to later-blooming selections, get to know the names of players set to establish themselves as the newest crop of exciting talent to grace the WHL. From November 2 through January 6, hear directly from the incoming rookie class of 2020-21.

Logan McCutcheon – Defenceman, Lethbridge Hurricanes

Position: Defence

Shoots: Right

Hometown: Saskatoon, Sask.

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 154 pounds

Draft: Lethbridge Hurricanes – Round 3, 60th overall (2019)

2019-20: Saskatoon Blazers AAA (SMAAAHL) – 6-26–32 points