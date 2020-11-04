MENU
November 4, 2020

WHL Next Generation: Logan McCutcheon

WHL Next Generation is a multi-part series highlighting a handful of the future stars of the Western Hockey League. From first-round bantam draft picks to later-blooming selections, get to know the names of players set to establish themselves as the newest crop of exciting talent to grace the WHL. From November 2 through January 6, hear directly from the incoming rookie class of 2020-21.

Logan McCutcheon – Defenceman, Lethbridge Hurricanes
Position: Defence
Shoots: Right
Hometown: Saskatoon, Sask.
Height: 5-foot-10
Weight: 154 pounds
Draft: Lethbridge Hurricanes – Round 3, 60th overall (2019)
2019-20: Saskatoon Blazers AAA (SMAAAHL) – 6-26–32 points

LoganMcCutcheon_NextGen_Assett1

LoganMcCutcheon_NextGen_Assett2

