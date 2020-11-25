WHL Next Generation: Layton Feist

WHL Next Generation is a multi-part series highlighting a handful of the future stars of the Western Hockey League. From first-round bantam draft picks to later-blooming selections, get to know the names of players set to establish themselves as the newest crop of exciting talent to grace the WHL. From November 2 through January 6, hear directly from the incoming rookie class of 2020-21.
Layton Feist – Regina Pats
Position: Defence
Shoots: Left
Hometown: Dawson Creek, B.C.
Height: 6-foot
Weight: 153 pounds
Draft: Regina Pats – Round 1, 17th overall (2019)
2019-20: Okanagan Hockey Academy Red Prep (CSSHL U18) – 8-16–24 points