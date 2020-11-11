WHL Next Generation: Kyle Chyzowski

WHL Next Generation is a multi-part series highlighting a handful of the future stars of the Western Hockey League. From first-round bantam draft picks to later-blooming selections, get to know the names of players set to establish themselves as the newest crop of exciting talent to grace the WHL. From November 2 through January 6, hear directly from the incoming rookie class of 2020-21.
Kyle Chyzowski – Portland Winterhawks
Position: Forward
Shoots: Left
Hometown: South Surrey, B.C.
Height: 5-foot-8
Weight: 156 pounds
Draft: Portland Winterhawks – Round 3, 58th overall (2019)
2019-20: Delta Hockey Academy Prep (CSSHL U18) – 2-3–5 points