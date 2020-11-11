MENU
November 11, 2020

WHL Next Generation: Kyle Chyzowski

portland winterhawks WHL Next Generation
Western Hockey League
by
Western Hockey League
Watch more FEATURES on WHL TV

WHL Next Generation is a multi-part series highlighting a handful of the future stars of the Western Hockey League. From first-round bantam draft picks to later-blooming selections, get to know the names of players set to establish themselves as the newest crop of exciting talent to grace the WHL. From November 2 through January 6, hear directly from the incoming rookie class of 2020-21.

Kyle Chyzowski – Portland Winterhawks
Position: Forward
Shoots: Left
Hometown: South Surrey, B.C.
Height: 5-foot-8
Weight: 156 pounds
Draft: Portland Winterhawks – Round 3, 58th overall (2019)
2019-20: Delta Hockey Academy Prep (CSSHL U18) – 2-3–5 points

KyleChyzowski_NextGen_Asset1

KyleChyzowski_NextGen_Asset2

More News
47:02
WHL Podcast – Episode 16: Joey Kenward & Hunter Mayo
21 hours ago
NHL Draft 'something out of a storybook' for Hitmen defenceman Luke Prokop
2 days ago
4:16
WHL Next Generation: Mathew Ward
3 days ago
Saskatchewan-based WHL Clubs partner to launch Hockey Harvest Lottery
3 days ago
WHL Interview: Tara Slone
3 days ago
Kia CHL Top-10 Spotlight: Blazers ready to bring the heat
6 days ago