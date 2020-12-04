WHL Next Generation: Koehn Ziemmer

WHL Next Generation is a multi-part series highlighting a handful of the future stars of the Western Hockey League. From first-round bantam draft picks to later-blooming selections, get to know the names of players set to establish themselves as the newest crop of exciting talent to grace the WHL. From November 2 through January 6, hear directly from the incoming rookie class of 2020-21.

Koehn Ziemmer – Prince George Cougars

Position: Right Wing

Shoots: Right

Hometown: Mayerthorpe, Alta.

Height: 6-foot

Weight: 201 pounds

Draft: Prince George Cougars – Round 1, Foruthth overall (2019)

2019-20: St. Albert Raiders AAA (AMHL) – 15-11–26 points