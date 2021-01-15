WHL Next Generation: Keaton Dowhaniuk

WHL Next Generation is a multi-part series highlighting a handful of the future stars of the Western Hockey League. From first-round bantam draft picks to later-blooming selections, get to know the names of players set to establish themselves as the newest crop of exciting talent to grace the WHL. From November 2 through January 15, hear directly from the incoming rookie class of 2020-21.

Keaton Dowhaniuk – Prince George Cougars

Position: Defence

Shoots: Left

Hometown: Star City, Sask.

Height: 6-foot

Weight: 154 pounds

Draft: Prince George Cougars – Round 1, Third overall (2019)

2019-20: OHA Edmonton Prep (CSSHL U18) – 5-17–22 points