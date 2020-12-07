MENU
December 7, 2020

WHL Next Generation: Jordan Gustafson

WHL Next Generation is a multi-part series highlighting a handful of the future stars of the Western Hockey League. From first-round bantam draft picks to later-blooming selections, get to know the names of players set to establish themselves as the newest crop of exciting talent to grace the WHL. From November 2 through January 6, hear directly from the incoming rookie class of 2020-21.

Jordan Gustafson – Seattle Thunderbirds
Position: Forward
Shoots: Left
Hometown: Ardrossan, Alta.
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 174 pounds
Draft: Seattle Thunderbirds – Round 1, Eighth overall (2019)
2019-20: Fort Saskatchewan Rangers AAA (AMHL) – 11-20–31 points

