WHL Next Generation: Jordan Gustafson

WHL Next Generation is a multi-part series highlighting a handful of the future stars of the Western Hockey League. From first-round bantam draft picks to later-blooming selections, get to know the names of players set to establish themselves as the newest crop of exciting talent to grace the WHL. From November 2 through January 6, hear directly from the incoming rookie class of 2020-21.

Jordan Gustafson – Seattle Thunderbirds

Position: Forward

Shoots: Left

Hometown: Ardrossan, Alta.

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 174 pounds

Draft: Seattle Thunderbirds – Round 1, Eighth overall (2019)

2019-20: Fort Saskatchewan Rangers AAA (AMHL) – 11-20–31 points