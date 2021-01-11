WHL Next Generation: Jason Spizawka

WHL Next Generation is a multi-part series highlighting a handful of the future stars of the Western Hockey League. From first-round bantam draft picks to later-blooming selections, get to know the names of players set to establish themselves as the newest crop of exciting talent to grace the WHL. From November 2 through January 15, hear directly from the incoming rookie class of 2020-21.

Jason Spizawka – Victoria Royals

Position: Defence

Shoots: Left

Hometown: Victoria, B.C.

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 170 pounds

Draft: Victoria Royals – Round 1, 19th overall (2019)

2019-20: South Island Royals (CSSHL U18) – 7-7–14 points