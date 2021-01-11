MENU
-
January 11, 2021

WHL Next Generation: Jason Spizawka

victoria royals WHL Next Generation
Western Hockey League
by
Western Hockey League
Watch more FEATURES on WHL TV

WHL Next Generation is a multi-part series highlighting a handful of the future stars of the Western Hockey League. From first-round bantam draft picks to later-blooming selections, get to know the names of players set to establish themselves as the newest crop of exciting talent to grace the WHL. From November 2 through January 15, hear directly from the incoming rookie class of 2020-21.

Jason Spizawka – Victoria Royals
Position: Defence
Shoots: Left
Hometown: Victoria, B.C.
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 170 pounds
Draft: Victoria Royals – Round 1, 19th overall (2019)
2019-20: South Island Royals (CSSHL U18) – 7-7–14 points

Spizawka_NextGen_Asset1

Spizawka_NextGen_Asset2

More News
Longtime Rebels voice hired by Oilers, leaves with memories, mixed emotion
19 hours ago
10:25
WHL Alumni Interview: Jermaine Loewen
4 days ago
Western Hockey League commits to season for WHL players
4 days ago
223 past & present WHL players competing at NHL Training Camps
5 days ago
Gervais & Roulette support Indigenous Gaming to provide eSports opportunities for Aboriginal youth
6 days ago
7:19
WHL Next Generation: Brandon Lisowsky
6 days ago