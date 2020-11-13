MENU
November 13, 2020

WHL Next Generation: Hunter Mayo

red deer rebels WHL Next Generation
WHL Next Generation is a multi-part series highlighting a handful of the future stars of the Western Hockey League. From first-round bantam draft picks to later-blooming selections, get to know the names of players set to establish themselves as the newest crop of exciting talent to grace the WHL. From November 2 through January 6, hear directly from the incoming rookie class of 2020-21.

Hunter Mayo – Red Deer Rebels
Position: Defence
Shoots: Right
Hometown: Martensville, Sask.
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 190 pounds
Draft: Red Deer Rebels – Round 2, 23rd overall (2019)
2019-20: Saskatoon Blazers AAA (SMAAHL) – 13-19–32 points

Mayo_NextGen_Asset1

Mayo_NextGen_Asset2

