WHL Next Generation: Hunter Mayo

WHL Next Generation is a multi-part series highlighting a handful of the future stars of the Western Hockey League. From first-round bantam draft picks to later-blooming selections, get to know the names of players set to establish themselves as the newest crop of exciting talent to grace the WHL. From November 2 through January 6, hear directly from the incoming rookie class of 2020-21.

Hunter Mayo – Red Deer Rebels

Position: Defence

Shoots: Right

Hometown: Martensville, Sask.

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 190 pounds

Draft: Red Deer Rebels – Round 2, 23rd overall (2019)

2019-20: Saskatoon Blazers AAA (SMAAHL) – 13-19–32 points