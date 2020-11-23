MENU
November 23, 2020

WHL Next Generation: Grayden Siepmann

calgary hitmen WHL Next Generation
Western Hockey League
by
Western Hockey League
Watch more FEATURES on WHL TV

WHL Next Generation is a multi-part series highlighting a handful of the future stars of the Western Hockey League. From first-round bantam draft picks to later-blooming selections, get to know the names of players set to establish themselves as the newest crop of exciting talent to grace the WHL. From November 2 through January 6, hear directly from the incoming rookie class of 2020-21.

Grayden Siepmann – Calgary Hitmen
Position: Defence
Shoots: Right
Hometown: Abbotsford, B.C.
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 180 pounds
Draft: Calgary Hitmen – Round 1, 13th overall (2019)
2019-20: Yale Hockey Academy Prep (CSSHL U18) – 4-13–17 points

Siepmann_NextGen_Asset1

Siepmann_NextGen_Asset2

More News
Lowry departs Wheat Kings for coaching job with NHL's Winnipeg Jets
5 hours ago
WHL Interview: Wacey Rabbit
8 hours ago
4:41
WHL at Canada's National Junior Team Selection Camp – Week 1
3 days ago
Kamloops Blazers hosting virtual Teddy Bear Toss in 2020
3 days ago
3:59
WHL Next Generation: Ben Thornton
3 days ago
Canadian Hockey League launches premiere Memorial eCup presented by Kia
4 days ago