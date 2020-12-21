WHL Next Generation: Denton Mateychuk

WHL Next Generation is a multi-part series highlighting a handful of the future stars of the Western Hockey League. From first-round bantam draft picks to later-blooming selections, get to know the names of players set to establish themselves as the newest crop of exciting talent to grace the WHL. From November 2 through January 6, hear directly from the incoming rookie class of 2020-21.

Denton Mateychuk – Moose Jaw Warriors

Position: Defence

Shoots: Left

Hometown: Dominion City, Man.

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 183 pounds

Draft: Moose Jaw Warriors – Round 1, 11th overall (2019)

2019-20: Eastman Selects U18 AAA (MU18HL) – 13-17–30 points