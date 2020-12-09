WHL Next Generation: Conor Geekie

WHL Next Generation is a multi-part series highlighting a handful of the future stars of the Western Hockey League. From first-round bantam draft picks to later-blooming selections, get to know the names of players set to establish themselves as the newest crop of exciting talent to grace the WHL. From November 2 through January 6, hear directly from the incoming rookie class of 2020-21.
Conor Geekie – Winnipeg ICE
Position: Forward
Shoots: Right
Hometown: Strathclair, Man.
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 187 pounds
Draft: Winnipeg ICE – Round 1, Second overall (2019)
2019-20: Yellowhead Chiefs AAA (MU18HL) – 18-17–35 points