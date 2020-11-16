WHL Next Generation: Colton Langkow

WHL Next Generation is a multi-part series highlighting a handful of the future stars of the Western Hockey League. From first-round bantam draft picks to later-blooming selections, get to know the names of players set to establish themselves as the newest crop of exciting talent to grace the WHL. From November 2 through January 6, hear directly from the incoming rookie class of 2020-21.

Colton Langkow – Vancouver Giants

Position: Forward

Shoots: Right

Hometown: Scottsdale, Ariz.

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 168 pounds

Draft: Vancouver Giants – Round 5, 99th overall (2019)

2019-20: Phoenix Jr. Coyotes 15U (Tier 1 Elite Hockey League 15U) – 11-6–17 points