December 2, 2020

WHL Next Generation: Caleb Reimer

edmonton oil kings WHL Next Generation
WHL Next Generation is a multi-part series highlighting a handful of the future stars of the Western Hockey League. From first-round bantam draft picks to later-blooming selections, get to know the names of players set to establish themselves as the newest crop of exciting talent to grace the WHL. From November 2 through January 6, hear directly from the incoming rookie class of 2020-21.

Caleb Reimer – Edmonton Oil Kings
Position: Forward
Shoots: Right
Hometown: Surrey, B.C.
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 161 pounds
Draft: Edmonton Oil Kings – Round 1, 18th overall (2019)
2019-20: Delta Hockey Academy Prep (CSSHL U18) – 17-18–35 points

Reimer_NextGen_Assett1

Reimer_NextGen_Asset2

