WHL Next Generation: Brandon Lisowsky

WHL Next Generation is a multi-part series highlighting a handful of the future stars of the Western Hockey League. From first-round bantam draft picks to later-blooming selections, get to know the names of players set to establish themselves as the newest crop of exciting talent to grace the WHL. From November 2 through January 8, hear directly from the incoming rookie class of 2020-21.
Brandon Lisowsky – Saskatoon Blades
Position: Forward
Shoots: Left
Hometown: Port Coquitlam, B.C.
Height: 5-foot-8
Weight: 163 pounds
Draft: Saskatoon Blades – Round 1, Ninth overall (2019)
2019-20: Burnaby Winter Club Prep (CSSHL U18) – 7-12–19 points