MENU
January 7, 2021

WHL Next Generation: Brandon Lisowsky

saskatoon blades WHL Next Generation
Western Hockey League
by
Western Hockey League
Watch more FEATURES on WHL TV

WHL Next Generation is a multi-part series highlighting a handful of the future stars of the Western Hockey League. From first-round bantam draft picks to later-blooming selections, get to know the names of players set to establish themselves as the newest crop of exciting talent to grace the WHL. From November 2 through January 8, hear directly from the incoming rookie class of 2020-21.

Brandon Lisowsky – Saskatoon Blades
Position: Forward
Shoots: Left
Hometown: Port Coquitlam, B.C.
Height: 5-foot-8
Weight: 163 pounds
Draft: Saskatoon Blades – Round 1, Ninth overall (2019)
2019-20: Burnaby Winter Club Prep (CSSHL U18) – 7-12–19 points

Lisowsky_NextGen_Asset1

Lisowsky_NextGen_Asset2

More News
Gervais & Roulette support Indigenous Gaming to provide eSports opportunities for Aboriginal youth
3 hours ago
WHL Podcast: Episode 23 – Jermaine Loewen, Niall Crocker & Rhett Melnyk
1 day ago
1:24
Hitmen forward Carson Focht signs entry-level contract with Canucks
1 day ago
12 WHL players earn medals at 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship
2 days ago
2021 World Juniors: WHL in Photos
2 days ago
Byram & Cozens named top players for Canada at 2021 World Juniors
3 days ago