November 20, 2020

WHL Next Generation: Ben Thornton

spokane chiefs WHL Next Generation
WHL Next Generation is a multi-part series highlighting a handful of the future stars of the Western Hockey League. From first-round bantam draft picks to later-blooming selections, get to know the names of players set to establish themselves as the newest crop of exciting talent to grace the WHL. From November 2 through January 6, hear directly from the incoming rookie class of 2020-21.

Ben Thornton – Spokane Chiefs
Position: Forward
Shoots: Left
Hometown: Abbotsford, B.C.
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 161 pounds
Draft: Spokane Chiefs – Round 1, 15th overall (2019)
2019-20: Yale Hockey Academy Prep (CSSHL U18) – 16-24–40 points

