November 2, 2020

WHL Next Generation: Austin Roest

WHL Next Generation is a multi-part series highlighting a handful of the future stars of the Western Hockey League. From first-round bantam draft picks to later-blooming selections, get to know the names of players set to establish themselves as the newest crop of exciting talent to grace the WHL. From November 2 through January 6, hear directly from the incoming rookie class of 2020-21.

EVERETT-SHIELDLETTERINGAustin Roest – Forward, Everett Silvertips
Position: Forward
Shoots: Right
Hometown: Coldstream, B.C.
Height: 5-foot-7
Weight: 146 pounds
Draft: Everett Silvertips – Round 3, 64th overall (2019)
2019-20: Okanangan Rockets AAA (BC U16) – 27-33–60 points

Roest_NextGen_Asset1

Roest_NextGen_Asset2

