WHL Next Generation: Austin Roest

WHL Next Generation is a multi-part series highlighting a handful of the future stars of the Western Hockey League. From first-round bantam draft picks to later-blooming selections, get to know the names of players set to establish themselves as the newest crop of exciting talent to grace the WHL. From November 2 through January 6, hear directly from the incoming rookie class of 2020-21.

Austin Roest – Forward, Everett Silvertips

Position: Forward

Shoots: Right

Hometown: Coldstream, B.C.

Height: 5-foot-7

Weight: 146 pounds

Draft: Everett Silvertips – Round 3, 64th overall (2019)

2019-20: Okanangan Rockets AAA (BC U16) – 27-33–60 points