WHL launches T’s For Toys Campaign to raise funds for children during the holidays

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League and its 22 member Clubs are proud to launch the inaugural WHL T’s For Toys Campaign. Mascots from across the WHL have united to raise funds throughout Western Canada and the Pacific Northwest United States to ensure as many children as possible receive toys during the holiday season.

The WHL T’s For Toys Campaign will give fans an opportunity to purchase, limited-edition WHL Club T-Shirts featuring WHL Club mascots. In all, there will be 22 unique WHL Club T-Shirts to collect, each featuring a different WHL mascot. This marks the first time the 22 WHL mascots have joined forces to benefit children in their communities.

T-Shirts will be available for purchase online at a cost of $20 (CAD) and available in adult and youth sizes. $7.00 (CAD) from each T-Shirt sold will go directly to a local charity in the home community of the mascot depicted on the T-Shirt purchased. The proceeds will be donated to community charities to purchase toys for local children in need.

Each WHL Club has partnered with a local charity to support the WHL T’s For Toys Campaign, which will run through December 11.

Brandon Wheat Kings – Samaritan House

Calgary Hitmen – Calgary Flames Foundation (Flames Alumni in support of the Christmas Toys Program)

Edmonton Oil Kings – Santas Anonymous

Everett Silvertips – TBD

Kamloops Blazers – Royal Inland Hospital Foundation, Children’s Pediatrics

Kelowna Rockets – Joanna’s House

Lethbridge Hurricanes – Lethbridge Family Services Angel Tree for Kids Campaign

Medicine Hat Tigers – Santa Claus Fund

Moose Jaw Warriors – Salvation Army

Portland Winterhawks – Les Schwab Toy Drive

Prince Albert Raiders – Prince Albert Optimist Club

Prince George Cougars – Salvation Army

Red Deer Rebels – Red Deer Christmas Bureau

Regina Pats – Eagle Heart Centre

Saskatoon Blades – EGADZ

Seattle Thunderbirds – Les Schwab Toy Drive

Spokane Chiefs – The Spokesman-Review Christmas Bureau

Swift Current Broncos – Southwest Newcomer Welcome Centre

Tri-City Americans – Toys for Tots

Vancouver Giants – BC Children’s Hospital

Victoria Royals – TBD

Winnipeg ICE – Salvation Army

For more information on WHL T’s For Toys, visit WHL.ca/tsfortoys. To purchase your very own WHL mascot T-Shirts, please visit: https://whl.entripyshirts.com/ts-for-toys. Let’s give children something to smile about.

