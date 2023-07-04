WHL hosts 2023 High Performance Officiating Exposure Camp

From June 23 to 25, 2023, The Western Hockey League held its 2023 High Performance Officiating Exposure Camp to enhance the development and performance level of top officiating prospects across Western Canada and the United States.

During the three-day camp, attendees participated in ice sessions, classroom sessions, fitness sessions, and heard from guest speakers from both the WHL and the NHL on a variety of topics essential to being a successful official on and off the ice.

In addition, it was an opportunity for officials to get to know WHL officiating coaches and NHL officiating managers who were present at the camp.