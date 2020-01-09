MENU
2019-20 WHL Regular Season
January 9, 2020
WHL Highlight of the Night: Wednesday, January 8, 2020
Highlight of the Night
saskatoon blades
by
Western Hockey League
Watch more
FEATURES
on WHL TV
More News
red deer rebels
saskatoon blades
Highlights: Rebels (1) at Blades (8)
3 hours ago
edmonton oil kings
moose jaw warriors
Highlights: Oil Kings (7) at Warriors (4)
3 hours ago
Winnipeg ICE
medicine hat tigers
Highlights: Tigers (4) at ICE (1)
3 hours ago
kelowna rockets
victoria royals
Highlights: Royals (1) at Rockets 0
3 hours ago
prince george cougars
regina pats
Highlights: Cougars (4) at Pats (5) — SO
3 hours ago
whl tonight
WHL Tonight: Paddock protects as Pats top Cougars in shootout
3 hours ago