MENU
2019-20 WHL Regular Season
January 1, 2020

WHL Highlight of the Night: Wednesday, January 1, 2020

Highlight of the Night regina pats
Western Hockey League
by
Western Hockey League
Watch more FEATURES on WHL TV
More News
3:30
Highlights: Raiders (1) at Pats (2) — OT
5 hours ago
Highlights: Royals (1) at Giants (0)
6 hours ago
Highlights: Silvertips (3) at Oil Kings (4) — SO
6 hours ago
WHL Tonight: Oil Kings top Silvertips in battle amongst WHL's top tier
6 hours ago
Highlights: ICE (6) at Blades (1)
7 hours ago
WHL stars contributing for respective nations at 2020 World Juniors
9 hours ago