MENU
2019-20 WHL Regular Season
February 13, 2020
WHL Highlight of the Night: Wednesday, February 12, 2020
Highlight of the Night
moose jaw warriors
by
Western Hockey League
Watch more
FEATURES
on WHL TV
More News
whl tonight
WHL Tonight: Wheat Kings open pivotal home & home set against Blades with victory
7 hours ago
kelowna rockets
tri-city americans
Highlights: Americans (3) at Rockets (8)
8 hours ago
red deer rebels
vancouver giants
Highlights: Rebels (1) at Giants (4)
8 hours ago
moose jaw warriors
spokane chiefs
Highlights: Warriors (1) at Chiefs (2) — OT
8 hours ago
calgary hitmen
regina pats
Highlights: Pats (1) at Hitmen (8)
9 hours ago
brandon wheat kings
saskatoon blades
Highlights: Wheat Kings (5) at Blades (1)
9 hours ago