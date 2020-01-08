MENU
2019-20 WHL Regular Season
January 8, 2020
WHL Highlight of the Night: Tuesday, January 7, 2020
Highlight of the Night
red deer rebels
by
Western Hockey League
Watch more
FEATURES
on WHL TV
More News
whl tonight
WHL Tonight: Wheaties earn fifth-straight win thanks to last-second goal
11 hours ago
portland winterhawks
spokane chiefs
Highlights: Chiefs (3) at Winterhawks (5)
12 hours ago
prince albert raiders
red deer rebels
Highlights: Rebels (6) at Raiders (5) — OT
12 hours ago
brandon wheat kings
medicine hat tigers
Highlights: Tigers (3) at Wheat Kings (4)
13 hours ago
Vaughn CHL Team of the Week
McClennon, Woo, & Patera named to Vaughn CHL Team of the Week
19 hours ago
saskatoon blades
World Junior Championship
Mitch Love returns from World Juniors
20 hours ago