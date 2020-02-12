MENU
2019-20 WHL Regular Season
February 12, 2020

WHL Highlight of the Night: Tuesday, February 11, 2020

Highlight of the Night victoria royals
Western Hockey League
by
Western Hockey League
Watch more FEATURES on WHL TV
More News
WHL announces Academic Spotlight for January
33 mins ago
3:51
Highlights: Rebels (1) at Royals (3)
10 hours ago
Highlights: Pats (0) at Tigers (7)
11 hours ago
WHL Tonight: Schultz tallies twice late as Royals top Rebels
11 hours ago
Edmonton Oil Kings clinch spot in 2020 #WHLPlayoffs
13 hours ago
2:27
Ballhorn thriving in academic & athletic arenas at University of Saskatchewan
17 hours ago