MENU
2019-20 WHL Regular Season
January 1, 2020
WHL Highlight of the Night: Tuesday, December 31, 2019
Highlight of the Night
brandon wheat kings
by
Western Hockey League
Watch more
FEATURES
on WHL TV
More News
brandon wheat kings
moose jaw warriors
Highlights: Wheat Kings (3) at Warriors (1)
3 hours ago
Vaughn CHL Team of the Week
Centazzo, Paddock, & Christiansen named to Vaughn CHL Team of the Week
7 hours ago
0:21
CHL Showdown
edmonton oil kings
#CHLShowdown: Week 14
7 hours ago
hockey canada
World Junior Championship
Cozens, Canada top host Czech Republic to clinch first place in Group B
9 hours ago
whl tonight
WHL Tonight: ICE edge Raiders to ascend into East Division lead
22 hours ago
0:57
Highlight of the Night
kelowna rockets
WHL Highlight of the Night: Monday, December 30, 2019
23 hours ago