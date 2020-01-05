MENU
2019-20 WHL Regular Season
January 5, 2020

WHL Highlight of the Night: Sunday, January 5, 2020

Highlight of the Night calgary hitmen
Robert Murray
by
Robert Murray
Watch more FEATURES on WHL TV
More News
WHL Tonight: Raiders return to win column with defeat of ICE
2 hours ago
3:15
Highlights: Rockets (7) at Americans (3)
3 hours ago
Highlights: Raiders (5) at ICE (3)
3 hours ago
2:51
Highlights: Warriors (2) at Hitmen (7)
3 hours ago
Highlights: Thunderbirds (4) at Broncos (2)
4 hours ago
Highlights: Wheat Kings (5) at Pats (0)
5 hours ago