MENU
SUBSCRIBE TO WHL LIVE NOW
September 24, 2022
WHL Highlight of the Night – September 23, 2022
WHL Highlight of the Night
spokane chiefs
by
Western Hockey League
Watch more
HIGHLIGHT OF THE NIGHT
on WHL TV
More News
calgary hitmen
swift current broncos
Highlights: Hitmen (2) at Broncos (1)
8 mins ago
seattle thunderbirds
vancouver giants
Highlights: Thunderbirds (4) at Giants (3) – SO
12 mins ago
3:39
kamloops blazers
portland winterhawks
Highlights: Winterhawks (3) at Blazers (0)
15 mins ago
4:42
prince george cougars
tri-city americans
Highlights: Americans (1) at Cougars (5)
48 mins ago
4:42
spokane chiefs
victoria royals
Highlights: Chiefs (7) at Royals (5)
59 mins ago
3:13
prince albert raiders
saskatoon blades
Highlights: Blades (5) at Raiders (2)
1 hour ago