MENU
2019-20 WHL Regular Season
March 8, 2020

WHL Highlight of the Night: Saturday, March 7, 2020

Highlight of the Night portland winterhawks
Western Hockey League
by
Western Hockey League
Watch more FEATURES on WHL TV
More News
WHL Tonight: Tigers roar to #WHLSuits win over Oil Kings to keep division title dreams alive
2 hours ago
3:35
Highlights: Giants (3) at Cougars (4) — OT
3 hours ago
Highlights: Blazers (8) at Americans (1)
4 hours ago
Highlights: Hurricanes (4) at Rockets (5)
4 hours ago
3:12
Highlights: Thunderbirds (5) at Silvertips (2)
4 hours ago
Highlights: Royals (4) at Winterhawks (5) — OT
5 hours ago