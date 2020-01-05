MENU
2019-20 WHL Regular Season
January 5, 2020

WHL Highlight of the Night: Saturday, January 4, 2020

Highlight of the Night portland winterhawks
Western Hockey League
by
Western Hockey League
Watch more FEATURES on WHL TV
More News
Highlights: Royals (1) at Blazers (5)
4 mins ago
WHL Tonight: Wedman, McDonald, & Basran lift Rockets over Giants in shootout
1 hour ago
Highlights: Thunderbirds (5) at Tigers (8)
2 hours ago
Highlights: Hitmen (2) at Hurricanes (1) — OT
3 hours ago
Highlights: Warriors (3) at Rebels (0)
3 hours ago
Highlights: Americans (2) at Winterhawks (6)
3 hours ago