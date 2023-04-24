MENU
WHL PLAYOFFS - Presented By Nutrien
April 24, 2023

WHL Highlight of the Night presented by Nutrien – April 24, 2023

2023 whl playoffs WHL Highlight of the Night Winnipeg ICE
Western Hockey League
by
Western Hockey League
Watch more HIGHLIGHT OF THE NIGHT on WHL TV
More News
4:55
Highlights: ICE (8) at Warriors (2)
10 hours ago
Winnipeg ICE advance to Eastern Conference Championship
10 hours ago
0:26
Real Canadian Superstore Save of the Night - April 24, 2023
10 hours ago
Thunderbirds netminder Milic named WHL Goaltender of the Week
19 hours ago
Ducks prospect Zellweger named WHL Player of the Week
19 hours ago
3:18
Highlights: Blades (5) at Rebels (3)
2 days ago