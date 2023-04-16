MENU
WHL PLAYOFFS - Presented By Nutrien
April 16, 2023

WHL Highlight of the Night presented by Nutrien – April 16, 2023

2023 whl playoffs WHL Highlight of the Night red deer rebels
Western Hockey League
by
Western Hockey League
Watch more HIGHLIGHT OF THE NIGHT on WHL TV
More News
4:15
Highlights: Rebels (5) at Blades (2)
2 hours ago
0:21
Real Canadian Superstore Save of the Night - April 16, 2023
4 hours ago
Cougars goaltender Brennan signs entry-level contract with Devils
11 hours ago
4:00
Highlights: Winterhawks (0) at Blazers (5)
22 hours ago
3:34
Highlights: Cougars (1) at Thunderbirds (5)
23 hours ago
5:52
Highlights: Warriors (5) at ICE (3)
23 hours ago