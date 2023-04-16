MENU
WHL PLAYOFFS - Presented By Nutrien
April 16, 2023
WHL Highlight of the Night presented by Nutrien – April 15, 2023
2023 whl playoffs
WHL Highlight of the Night
Winnipeg ICE
by
Western Hockey League
HIGHLIGHT OF THE NIGHT
4:00
2023 whl playoffs
kamloops blazers
Highlights: Winterhawks (0) at Blazers (5)
3 hours ago
3:34
2023 whl playoffs
prince george cougars
Highlights: Cougars (1) at Thunderbirds (5)
4 hours ago
5:52
2023 whl playoffs
Winnipeg ICE
Highlights: Warriors (5) at ICE (3)
4 hours ago
0:21
2023 whl playoffs
Save of the Night
Real Canadian Superstore Save of the Night - April 15, 2023
5 hours ago
2023 IIHF U18 World Championship
Eight WHL players to represent Canada at 2023 IIHF U18 World Championship
18 hours ago
4:17
2023 whl playoffs
kamloops blazers
Highlights: Winterhawks (4) at Blazers (6)
1 day ago