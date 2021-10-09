MENU
SUBSCRIBE TO WHL LIVE
October 9, 2021

WHL Highlight of the Night: October 8, 2021

WHL Highlight of the Night vancouver giants
Western Hockey League
by
Western Hockey League
Watch more HIGHLIGHT OF THE NIGHT on WHL TV
More News
Highlights: Cougars (4) at Giants (6)
4 hours ago
4:04
Highlights: Rockets (3) at Royals (6)
4 hours ago
4:17
Highlights: Thunderbirds (5) at Chiefs (3)
4 hours ago
1:37
Highlights: Oil Kings (2) at Broncos (1)
4 hours ago
2:10
Highlights: Tigers (4) at Rebels (2)
5 hours ago
4:01
Highlights: Pats (2) at Warriors (3)
5 hours ago