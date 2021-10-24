MENU
October 24, 2021
WHL Highlight of the Night – October 23, 2021
WHL Highlight of the Night
moose jaw warriors
HIGHLIGHT OF THE NIGHT
kelowna rockets
vancouver giants
Highlights: Rockets (0) at Giants (2)
58 mins ago
3:30
prince george cougars
victoria royals
Highlights: Cougars (4) at Royals (1)
1 hour ago
2:50
lethbridge hurricanes
prince albert raiders
Highlights: Raiders (3) at Hurricanes (5)
1 hour ago
1:25
everett silvertips
portland winterhawks
Highlights: Silvertips (1) at Winterhawks (0)
1 hour ago
2:43
brandon wheat kings
red deer rebels
Highlights: Wheat Kings (1) at Rebels (7)
1 hour ago
4:29
Winnipeg ICE
moose jaw warriors
Highlights: ICE (5) at Warriors (4)
1 hour ago