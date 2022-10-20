MENU
October 20, 2022
WHL Highlight of the Night – October 20, 2022
WHL Highlight of the Night
moose jaw warriors
by
Western Hockey League
Watch more
HIGHLIGHT OF THE NIGHT
on WHL TV
More News
0:13
Save of the Night
regina pats
Real Canadian Superstore Save of the Night - October 20, 2022
50 mins ago
tri-city americans
whl alumni
Come fly with me: Evan Sarthou turns in goalie pads for pilot wings
7 hours ago
5:45
Winnipeg ICE
vancouver giants
Highlights: ICE (4) at Giants (3)
19 hours ago
3:15
calgary hitmen
red deer rebels
Highlights: Hitmen (2) at Rebels (5)
23 hours ago
2:28
lethbridge hurricanes
saskatoon blades
Highlights: Blades (3) at Hurricanes (2)
23 hours ago
4:33
brandon wheat kings
kelowna rockets
Highlights: Wheat Kings (3) at Rockets (0)
23 hours ago