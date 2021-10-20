MENU
OCTOBER 19 - 8:05 PM MT
October 20, 2021

WHL Highlight of the Night – October 19, 2021

WHL Highlight of the Night seattle thunderbirds
Western Hockey League
by
Western Hockey League
Watch more HIGHLIGHT OF THE NIGHT on WHL TV
More News
2:35
Highlights: Chiefs (3) at Thunderbirds (5)
43 mins ago
0:12
Real Canadian Superstore Save of the Night - October 19, 2021
1 hour ago
Thunderbirds host Chiefs in CHL TV Game of the Week presented by Kubota Canada
8 hours ago
45 WHL players named to NHL Central Scouting Preliminary Players to Watch List
14 hours ago
Silvertips netminder MacInnes named WHL Goaltender of the Week
1 day ago
Sharks prospect Robins named WHL Player of the Week
1 day ago