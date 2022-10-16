MENU
October 16, 2022

WHL Highlight of the Night – October 15, 2022

WHL Highlight of the Night brandon wheat kings
Western Hockey League
by
Western Hockey League
Watch more HIGHLIGHT OF THE NIGHT on WHL TV
More News
5:57
Highlights: Blazers (4) at Winterhawks (5) - SO
1 hour ago
3:38
Highlights: ICE (4) at Cougars (1)
3 hours ago
3:12
Highlights: Americans (4) at Chiefs (1)
3 hours ago
0:54
Real Canadian Superstore Save of the Night - October 15, 2022
3 hours ago
5:03
Highlights: Thunderbirds (11) at Silvertips (3)
3 hours ago
3:18
Highlights: Hitmen (6) at Raiders (1)
3 hours ago