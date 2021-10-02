MENU
WHL OPENING NIGHT - OCTOBER 1ST
October 2, 2021
WHL Highlight of the Night – October 1, 2021
Highlight of the Night
regina pats
by
Western Hockey League
Watch more
HIGHLIGHT OF THE NIGHT
on WHL TV
More News
4:56
Highlights
portland winterhawks
Highlights: Winterhawks (4) at Americans (5) SO
40 mins ago
3:13
calgary hitmen
Highlights
Highlights: Hitmen (2) at Hurricanes (9)
1 hour ago
1:38
Highlights
medicine hat tigers
Highlights: Tigers (0) at Broncos (2)
1 hour ago
3:11
edmonton oil kings
Highlights
Highlights: Rebels (1) at Oil Kings (4)
1 hour ago
4:46
Highlights
moose jaw warriors
Highlights: Blades (1) at Warriors (7)
1 hour ago
Winnipeg ICE
brandon wheat kings
Highlights: ICE (10) at Wheat Kings (2)
1 hour ago